DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., will present Lakeside Laugh Lab – Uncensored on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. Join Brownfield’s own Jake Jacobson as he hosts a lineup of New England’s hardest-working comedians.

The performance, with adult content, is not intended for young audience. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., ane the show begins at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Highlights include Lewiston native Mark Turcotte, lovably irreverent; his Maine Event Comedy shows have single-handedly turned Maine into a thriving home for comedy.

When Boston’s Shawn Carter is not headlining comedy clubs and colleges, he’s busy running the rooms that are creating the next generation of Boston comics.

Smart and subtle, Portland’s Ali Simpson is an up and comer to watch. She’s taking New England by storm and leaving her mark on the club and festival scene.

The Denmark Arts Center is located at 50 West Main Street in the beautiful hamlet of Denmark, only 30 minutes from North Conway, New Hampshire and one hour from Portland and Lewiston, Maine. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events (events or calendar) or call the Denmark Arts Center box office at (207) 452-2412.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old.

With diverse and original programming, the DAC provides an important creative and community hub for Western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley. For information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

