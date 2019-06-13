Evergreen Subaru in Auburn helped kick off Tree Street Youth’s graduation recently by announcing the dealership raised $31,450 for Tree Street through the annual Subaru Share the Love campaign. Past Share the Love beneficiaries include Trinity Jubilee, Androscoggin Land Trust, Boys and Girls Club, Dempsey Center and Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. At the announcement are, from left, Barry Dean of Evergreen Subaru, Steve Hoogendorn and Jim Harris of Subaru of New England, Djamal Maldoum, Taheim Brimage and Julia Sleeper of Tree Street Youth, Lynn Weisz of Evergreen Subaru and John Hayes of Subaru of New England.