- Michelle L. Gammon, 48, Farmington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, June 4, $300 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Richard Thomas Frazier, 70, Jay, warrant failure to appear, June 5, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Thomas A. Dukes, 50, Charlottesville, Virginia, operating under the influence, June 5, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Toney Ben Johnson, 31, Jay, assault, June 6, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Christy Marie Reeve, 34, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, June 6, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
- Ashley Hallee Gavett, 23, Wilton, two counts domestic violence assault, June 6, $100 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Brian J. Coutu, 30, Augusta, violation of probation, June 6, no bail listed as of June 13, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Corrie Anne Hall, 36, Avon, operating under the influence, June 6, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Matthew Richard Giustra, 48, Farmington, operating under the influence, June 7, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Carol L. Mack Frost, 61, Dallas Plantation, violation condition of release, June 7, reverted to court summons, Rangeley Police Department.
- Steven Mathew Mears, 31, Jay, warrant for theft by unauthorized taking, June 7, transferred to Androscoggin County Jail, Jay Police Department.
- Roger Nathanael Smith, 53, New Sharon, operating under the influence, June 7, no bail listed as of June 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Carl Arthur Littlefield Jr., 35, Westbrook, two warrants failure to appear, June 8, $200 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Jason Lee Baker Sr., 44, Wilton, gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, June 8, no bail listed as of June 13, Wilton Police Department.
- James Mckenzie Williams Jr., 22, Jay, criminal mischief, operating without a license, June 11, released on time served, Farmington Police Department.
- Nathan Scott Blake, 31, Freeman Township, violation condition of release, June 11, released on time served, Maine State Police.
- Brian N. Bitting, 39, Wilton, motor vehicle speed 30 mph over, June 11, released on payment plan, Wilton Police Department.
