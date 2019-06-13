OXFORD — Tonya Swart, from Aroma Joe’s Corporation, recently presented the Oxford Fire/Rescue Association with a check for $1,322, the entire proceeds from a fundraiser by Aroma Joe’s in Oxford in honor of the late Chief Gary Sacco, who died in the line of duty March 10, 2019.

Chief Sacco was a constant student of the fire service, which today requires nearly constant training and learning. One of the ways the training is accomplished is by bringing in instructors from across the country. However, this takes a fairly large amount of money to secure the instructors.

Aroma Joe’s donation, along with other donations and fundraising, will go towards bringing one of those instructors for a class which will benefit the entire Oxford Hills.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: