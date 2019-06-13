To the Editor:

The Advertiser Democrat recently printed an article about the Oxford dam at the outlet of Thompson Lake and the call for joint ownership of the dam by some of the selectmen of the neighboring towns.

In this article it was stated that “The move by (Otisfield Selectman) Ferguson and others, including members of the Thompson Lake Environmental Association, to gain ownership rights comes on the heels of the Oxford Board of Selectmen’s decision to spend $260,000 to repair the deteriorating east sluice of the dam.”

The Thompson Lake Environmental Association is presently acting in an advisory role to the town of Oxford on the maintenance of proper water levels for the lake that will protect the water quality and recreational value of the lake. We plan to educate the local residents on this issue of the failing dam and promote a solution that will benefit the lake for many years.

It is inaccurate to say that we want to gain ownership rights. Apart from this, the article was well-written in depicting the present state of disrepair of the dam and the options that the four towns that border the lake (Oxford, Otisfield, Poland and Casco) have to rectify this.

Kathy Cain and Marcia Matuska

Co-presidents

Thompson Lake Environmental Association

Oxford

