I write in response to an Associated Press article printed in the Sun Journal June 3 regarding the Pentagon’s reaction to an order from the White House to hide the USS John S. McCain from view, while President Trump visited the Naval base in Yokosuka, Japan. The writer indicated that the vessel was named after the late U.S. Sen. John McCain; but, in fact, it was named in honor of the late senator’s father and grandfather, who distinguished themselves during their Naval service.

In wanting the ship hidden from his sight, due to his immense dislike of the late senator (whom he continually ridicules for having been a POW in Vietnam), Trump has issued the ultimate insult to everyone who ever served in the U.S. military, particularly those who were in the combat theaters where thousands have died facing the enemy.

John S. McCain III did not disgrace himself or his country upon becoming a prisoner of war during combat action.

Trump, on the other hand, is proving to be an absolute disgrace to the presidency and the country by his continual stern-jawed, egotistical, wanna-be-dictator orations and tweeting.

Enough is enough. The members of the House and Senate in Washington, D.C., need to set their self-serving interests aside, stand tall for once in their lives and show some backbone in concern for the country and the citizens who elected them, and remove Trump from office, now, not tomorrow or next week.

John Davis, South Paris

< Previous

Next >