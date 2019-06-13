LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Central Maine Human Resource Association and the Lewiston CareerCenter, will hold an HR Thursday program June 27.

Your Employees Are Your Company’s Brand will be presented from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the chamber, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Candace Sanborn, president of Radiant Image is the presenter.

Supervisors or HR professionals look for the right education, skill and personality to fit open positions. Once someone is hired, supervisors may provide materials on the company’s brand, such as its mission and vision statements, along with an employee manual that describes dress code and other company policies about what is expected of employees.

While this is important, it stops short of educating employees on their critical role as ambassadors for a company’s brand — with their friends, their families and their professional network. Sanborn will share tips on how supervisors can help their employees be more effective ambassadors.

Cost is $25 for chamber members; $50 for nonmembers; free for CMHRA members.

For more information or to register, call the Chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend events.”

