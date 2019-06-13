MECHANIC FALLS — Readers of all ages will explore all things space this summer as the Mechanic Falls Public Library presents “A Universe of Stories” during its summer library program.

Activities include space-related crafts, art projects, science experiments, and more.

The 2019 Summer Reading Program is open to young people, preschool through young adult, with programs, prize drawings, and story times. Families are invited to join the Read-to-Me portion of the program.

All programs are free of charge. Registration for “A Universe of Stories” begins Wednesday, June 19.

For information, call the library at 345-9450, or email [email protected]

