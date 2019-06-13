100 years ago: 1919

Kennison’s Cafe at 171 Main St., Lewiston, was formally opened this morning. Charlie Kennison, the proprietor, is well-known about the two cities, having been it popular conductor on several of the loyal lines of the L. A. & W. for a number of years. Charlie has adopted a very Maine motto for his new venture: sisleanlItiens, Purity and Service for all.

50 years ago: 1969

Auburn’s Johnny Bower has been elected to the National Ski Hall of Fame. Bower after ‘starting out as a ski star at Edward Little High School went on to win further laurels in ‘college and international competition — and as a coach, he is the head coach of skiing at Middlebury College — where he won laurels as a collegiate competitor. At 28, he is a former Olympian. Normally Hall of Fame selections is limited to men of at least 40 years of age. The age limitation was waived, in Bower’s case on the basis of pre-eminence and skill,” by the U.S. Ski Association.

25 years ago: 1994

Managers and workers at Nezinscot Guild dedicated the new production wing of their facility Thursday to the memory of Roger Eastman, who was employed at the guild for 15 years. The dedication ceremony was held in conjunction with an open house for the public to tour the production facility. A plaque designed and made by production manager Bill King bearing an enhanced image of Eastman in bronze was hung in the new facility. A replica of that plaque was presented to Eastman’s parents, Clarence and Ora Eastman of Rumford.

