LEEDS — Lydia Thorp will see patients starting July 1 at the DFD Russell Medical Center in Leeds.

Her specialties include family medicine, chronic disease management and preventative care services for all ages.

She is a member of Central Maine ACO board, American Board of Family Medicine, and chairwoman of Clinical Excellence Quality and Safety at CMMC, as well as a member of the Ambulatory Clinical Excellence Quality and Safety Committee at CMMC.

Previously, she practiced family medicine at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: