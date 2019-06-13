LEEDS — Lydia Thorp will see patients starting July 1 at the DFD Russell Medical Center in Leeds.
Her specialties include family medicine, chronic disease management and preventative care services for all ages.
She is a member of Central Maine ACO board, American Board of Family Medicine, and chairwoman of Clinical Excellence Quality and Safety at CMMC, as well as a member of the Ambulatory Clinical Excellence Quality and Safety Committee at CMMC.
Previously, she practiced family medicine at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
