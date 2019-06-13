MECHANIC FALLS — Sherri Chagnon is an example of a people person. She has genuine interest in others, and is patient, trusting and empathetic. She has a great sense of humor, too.

“I am a friend to everyone,” the administrative assistant to the Elm Street School principal said. “And I try very hard to make people comfortable and make them feel welcomed when they come to Elm Street. It’s important to me. I would like to be treated that way.”

Her balanced, sure and easy manner is reflected in her voice and demeanor. She will tell you that she knows 98% of the names of the 300 students at the school, and most of the parents’ names.

Her retirement at the end of this school year will cap 20 years in the position.

Mary Martin, chairwoman of the Regional School Unit 16 board and Elm Street principal when Chagnon took the job in 1999, described Chagnon’s value to students and staff, and the operation of the school.

“In the 14 years that I worked with her at Elm Street School, she took care of students, staff and me,” Martin said. “As school secretary, she is often the first face that people see when entering the school. Whether on the phone or in the office, there is always a hearty welcome and a willingness to help. She has an ability to do multiple things at once and to bring order to a busy school office.”

Prior to working at the school, Chagnon spent five years in the superintendent’s office for then-School Union 29, which became RSU 16.

She was born and raised in Mechanic Falls, attended Elm Street School and graduated from Mechanic Falls High School. She waitressed, owned and operated Kathy’s Diner in town and was employed at The Store before joining the School Department.

Her latest is a career she loves.

“I would not have traded these 20 years for anything,” she said. “I love what I do, I love the staff, I love the kids.”

She said she attended a seminar at which participants were asked, “How many of you love your job?”

Out of the 75 people who attended, only Chagnon and four others raised their hands. She said the speaker told the rest they should be looking for another job.

As much as she has enjoyed her career, Chagnon said changes have convinced her it is time to leave.

“Technology is not my thing and it is going to be from now on. It’s only going to get bigger,” she said, adding she does not want to learn how to run a website.

“For me, it is time to move on,” she said.

Chagnon said she plans to be a companion for her mother, hang out by the pool and “play mahjong every chance I get.”

To her successor, she offers this advice: “If you like people and kids, you’re going to be great here. If you don’t, you’re going to be in trouble.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: