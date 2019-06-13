FARMINGTON – Adeline M. Soucy, 91, of Intervale Road, Jay, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born on March 21, 1928, in Portland, the daughter of Clyde Hunt and Mabel (Peterson) Meader. She attended school in Jay, graduating from Jay High School in the class of 1946. On Sept. 14, 1946, Adeline married Albert Soucy in a private ceremony in Temple, Miane. They made their home in Chisholm, and later on Canton Road in Jay, where they have resided since 1950. Albert passed away on Feb. 11, 2012, after 65 years of marriage. Adeline was a homemaker, gardener, an avid crafter and also operated small businesses for many years with her husband. They ran Soucy’s TV and Appliance and Aunt Bobbie’s Craft Corner, from their home from the late 1950s until 2000. She was a lifelong member of the Jay Baptist Church and was active in the Livermore Falls Rotary Club, after being named the first female member in the State of Maine.Adeline is survived by her daughter Kimberly Cook and her husband David, also of Jay, as well as three sons, Ted Soucy of Livermore Falls, Kevin Soucy and his wife Linda Dolloff of Sterling, Mass. and Dan Soucy and his wife Ellen of Houlton; grandchildren, Jennifer Ward and her husband Ryan of Lincoln, Thomas “TJ” Plourde and his wife Melissa of Jay, Allyson Cook of Riverdale, Utah., Jason Soucy and his wife Trish of West Paris, Andrew Soucy and his wife Charlene of South Boston, Brice Soucy and his wife Amy of Waltham, Mass. and Elizabeth Soucy Newkirk of Waterford, N.Y.; 13 great-grandchildren, Madison, Tanner, Reilly, Carter, Adria, Ella, Anna, Kimberly, Brittany, Jonah, Juji, Julia and Emmeline; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lennon and Deacon. In addition to several nieces and nephews, she is survived by a sister, Marcia Calden of Jay and was predeceased by brothers, Lindsay and William and her sisters, Natalie, Eileen and Margaret.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Jay Baptist Church

22 Smith Ave.

Jay, ME 04239

