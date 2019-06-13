AUGUSTA – Jeffrey T. Paradis, 40, of 301 Capital St., Augusta, died unexpectedly, Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Lewiston on March 18, 1979, he was the son of Alcide Paradis and Patrica Bernier Pratte, and the stepson of Jean P. Pratte. He attended Monmouth schools and graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1997. He served in the United States Army and was deployed to Afghanistan – “Enduring Freedom” Oct. 7, 2001. He had several jobs throughout the years and finally found the job he loved bartending at the Black and Tan in Augusta. He was an advocate for promoting awareness for veteran suicide.He is survived by his parents, Jean and Patricia Pratte of Monmouth; brother, John and Vivian Pratte of Richmond; niece, Minna of Bowdoinham; aunts and uncles, David and Karen Bernier of Auburn, Tom Bernier and Terry Plourde of Lewiston, Peter and Linda Bernier, Richard and Solange Pepin of Lewiston, Bibianne Laliberte of Lewiston, Michel and Camille of Lewiston, Louise Legassey of North Carolina, Faye Prue of Auburn, Marc and Lisa Therrien of Winthrop, Janet Grandmaison of Lewiston, Tony and Kathy Paradis of Searsmount, Robert Paradis of Lisbon, and his two best friends Tim Ricker and Jared Stevens.He was predeceased by his father, Alcide Paradis; his sister Elizabeth Paradis; his maternal grandparents, Alfred and Maureen Bernier, his paternal grandparents Gerard and Geneva Paradis, his grandparents Alphee and Irene Pratte; uncles Paul Paradis, Edmund Paradis, Daniel Prue and Marcel Laliberte, and aunt Debbie Mansir.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, ME, 04240, from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Internment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 81 Mt. Hope Ave., Lewiston, ME, 04240.Condolences, donations and a video tribute can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

Donations can be made in his memory to:

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351 or at

www.travismills.org or

Veteran Mentors of Maine

P.O. Box 1621

Waterville, ME 04903 or at

www.veteranmentorsofmaine.org/donate/

< Previous

Next >

filed under: