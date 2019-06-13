HEBRON – Patrick N. Dumais, 45, a resident of Paris, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 6, 1973, the son of Robert “Bob” E. Dumais and Deirdre (Walker) White.

Patrick graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1992. He was also a graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, class of 1996. Patrick also served as a Merchant Marine. He loved playing sports especially baseball. Patrick was an avid New York Yankees fan.

On June 1, 2002, in Lewiston, he married Jessica Perkins. He lived for his son, Devin, watching him participate in sports and going to championship motor cross racing. Patrick also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed as a building engineer for C.B.R.E. in Lewiston.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Deirdre and Brian White of Monmouth; his wife, Jessica Dumais; son, Devin Dumais of Oxford, a stepdaughter, Alicia Albert of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepbrother, Christopher White of Jay, stepsisters, Kim Folsom of Dixfield and Vonda Folsom of New Sharon; his mother and father-in-law, Philip and Louise Perkins of Oxford; a brother-in-law, William Perkins and wife Kristie of South Paris. He was preceded by his father.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 7th St., Auburn, Maine. Arrangement by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine 04259. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

