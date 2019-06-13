OXFORD — The 2019 Town report was dedicated to John Crumpton, Jr. in recognition of his service to his country and his community. In honor of the dedication, a legislative sentiment was presented to him at the Saturday, June 8 town meeting.

Crumpton had an illustrious career in the military, serving in 3 wars. Crumpton enlisted in the Navy soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He also saw deployment during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

During his 33-year tenure in the Navy, Crumpton rose through the ranks, retiring in 1975 as Captain and Commanding Officer of the USS Dale.

After retiring, Crumpton and his wife, Eva Crumpton moved to Gorham. For the last 37 years, the couple has resided in Oxford.

“I want to recognize selectmen and thank them for this honor,” said John Crumpton. “I’m from away, you know. I want to recognize the community for making my wife and I feel at home from the day we arrived.”

Crumpton currently serves at the Oxford Historical Society Treasurer, a position he has held since 1981.

