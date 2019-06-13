police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Stephen Tardiff, 44, of 280 Summer St., Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1079 Sabattus St.
- Luke Watson, 22, of 83 Hardscrabble Road, Poland, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:08 a.m. Thursday at Sabattus and Hamel streets.
- Derek Bates, 25, of 1471 Bear Pond Road, Hartford, on charges of driving while intoxicated and violating conditions of release, 1:23 a.m. Thursday at Russell and College streets.
- Chelsea Vincent, 21, of Lawton, Oklahoma, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:13 a.m. Thursday at 23 Shawmut St.
- Misty Caldwell, 42, of 23 Shawmut St., on a charge of hindering apprehension, 6:13 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Alexander Madore, 31, of 77 Oak St., on warrant charging violating a protection order, 10:14 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Sumea Abbas, 26, of 10 Knox St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 11:34 a.m. Thursday at Walmart in Auburn.
- Dyanna Jackson, 34, of 72 Allen Ave., Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:38 p.m. Thursday at 750 Main St.
- Nikki Cerolli, 22, of 129 Oak St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:25 p.m. Thursday on Main Street.
Auburn
- Nathanial Baril, 33, of 45 Ridgewood Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:23 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
- Justin McCarthy, 22, of 102 South Main St., on a charge of obstructing government administration, 1:13 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Felix Pork, 32, of 429 Turner St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:01 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Nicholas Robbins, 30, of 98 Taft Ave., on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:21 a.m. Thursday on Turner Street.
- Deon Sands, 20, of 205 Old Webster Road, Lewiston, on a charge of robbery, 1:36 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street.
Androscoggin County
- Neil Smith, 22, of 27 Alma Drive, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Alma Drive.
- Norman Smith, 51, of 182 Bald Hill Road, New Gloucester, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 26, Poland.
- Seth Lavoie, 27, of Portland, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to give police a correct name, 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Mechanic Falls.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by June E. Glover, 66, of Minot, and Rodney G. Cloutier, 53, of Turner, collided at 10:47 a.m. Monday at Center Street and Bradman Road. Damage Glover’s 2010 Chevrolet and Cloutier’s 2006 Honda was listed as functional.
- James D. Tuthill, 32, of Auburn, lost control of his car and struck a parked truck owned by Mahrissa D. Verrill, 22, of Lisbon Falls at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday at Goff and Pine streets. The impact forced the parked truck into a utility pole, according to a police report. Tuthill continued driving down Goff Street before striking another utility pole and stopping. Tuthill’s 2002 Honda and Verrill’s 2007 Hyundai, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Kaitlyn Curley, 22, of Gorham, and Zachary R. Creps, 28, of Paris, collided at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Street. Creps’ 2017 Chevrolet and the 2013 Nissan driven by Curley and owned by John Curley of Gorham were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Amanda L. Wentworth, 31, of Lewiston, and Phillip G. Murphy, 36, of Auburn, collided at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue. Murphy’s 2015 Ford was towed. Damage to the 2012 Toyota, driven by Wentworth and owned by Ann Bulley, of Lewiston, was listed as minor.
Lewiston
- A car driven by Jacqueline A. Lessard, 75, of Lewiston, was struck by an unidentified car that went through a stop sign at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday at Oak and Sabattus streets. Damage to Lessard’s 2006 Hyundai was listed as functional. The driver of the unidentified car was not located.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
National Sports
Raptors survive thriller of a Game 6 to win NBA title, denying Warriors a three-peat
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox use homers to rally past Rangers
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: So far, trade war 2019 risks red ink, not blood
-
Business
Androscoggin Bank announces new hire, promotions
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: June is LGBTQ Pride Month