A local fisherman believed to be living on boats docked in Portland Harbor is a suspect in numerous burglaries to motor vehicles and business throughout Greater Portland, police said Thursday.

Police are trying to find 54-year-old James Emerton, the Portland department said in a Facebook post. The post also includes several photographs of Emerton.

Emerton’s last known address was in Windham.

“Emerton will enter locker rooms, back rooms or offices to steal from employee lockers and desks. He will also target motor vehicles. He targets restaurants, athletic facilities, schools, libraries and gyms,” Portland police said.

The thefts have occurred in Portland, South Portland and Falmouth.

Portland police believe Emerton has been driving a 2001 silver Subaru Legacy with Maine license plate number 4317 WY. He is 6-feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Emerton has a history with Portland police dating back several years. In 2011, Portland police said he entered Becky’s Diner on Portland’s waterfront and swiped cash. In 2005, Emerton was sentenced to five years in prison for theft.

Anyone with information about Emerton’s wherebouts should contact the Portland Policet at 874-8575. Anonymous phone tips can be left the department’s crime tip line: 874-8584.

