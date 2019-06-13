NORWAY — The June 13 headliner at the Longley Square Summer Performance Series is Slim’s Got the Blues, featuring “Waterford Slim” on blues harp, “Catfish Brown” on strings, and “Swamp Sister Sue” on bass.
Enjoy their socially insignificant caterwauling in the wide-ranging American blues tradition: folk, Delta, zydeco, country, city, jug, swing, and gospel on Thursday, June 13, with a public hoop jam at 5 p.m. followed by the featured performer at 6 p.m.
The event is a sponsored project of Creative Norway, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
Bring your family and don’t forget a lawn chair and/or blanket. Bring your own hula-hoop or borrow one onsite from the Nevaeh Dance Circus.
Funding for this project comes through Oxford Federal Credit Union with additional media support from WOXO.
Email [email protected] more information/questions.
