Donald Trump’s recent proclamation that he is the most transparent president in history is, to some degree, an authentic revelation.

This particular mode of Trump’s transparency is due to the fact that there is no way to disguise his sub-juvenile, spoiled brat lack of intelligent comprehension. Trump’s tantrum-prone, schoolyard bully verbal assaults on any and all persons or entities that take issue with his distorted version of truthful disclosure is blatantly exposed for all to behold.

During an intended infrastructure meeting with the Democrats, Trump had one of his frequent temper tantrums and stomped out of that meeting due to the fact that the Democratic oversight committees would not refrain from investigating his devious endeavors.

This prompted a pitiful response from Trump at a farm rally, where he took advantage of the format to strive to excuse his unbecoming behavior by claiming he had exited that meeting calmly and peaceably.

He also had a collection of his blind allegiance White House staff available, who each in turn gave a pathetically choreographed rendition, intended to excuse Trump for exposing his truly outlandish and overbearing demeanor.

Don Chase

Bethel

