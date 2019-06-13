LISBON — Lisbon High School Class of 2020 received $1,000 for its graduation, prom, class trip and other senior activities through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections.
The program provides sponsorship support to help youth groups pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. The class signed up on U.S. Cellular’s website and rallied their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that earned them the money.
