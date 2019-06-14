The Rangeley Border Patrol Station’s bowling team, “Bowler Patrol,” gathered at Moose Alley on Tuesday to collect their third consecutive championship trophies.

Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC), Robert Leroux encourages his agents to get involved in the community and supports their efforts in partaking in local events and local clubs. Leroux has found his own niche within the local bowling alley. After a long day of leading agents within the Rangeley Border Patrol Station, he sheds his duty belt and buttons up his team shirt for a night at the lanes. As the MVP of the Rangeley Border Patrol Station’s community bowling team “Bowler Patrol”, he has helped the team collect three consecutive championships.

Border Patrol Agents Anthony Atkinson, Dave Herrera, Collin Madrid, John Crosby and Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Nathan Parker join PAIC Leroux every Monday and Tuesday night at Rangeley’s Moose Alley for a twelve week tournament. Teams made up of businesses, clubs, and residents battle it out for twelve weeks as they accumulate points in an effort to come out on top.

Though competition is in the air, the alley is filled with laughter as everyone mingles amongst the lanes scanning the score boards. “The team not only allows us to continue the brotherhood we share at work, but also allows us to interact within the community in which we work and live in,” said Supervisory Agent Nathan Parker.

The team’s popularity and competitive spirit even includes several spouses; Marti Belt, Cat Nut, Katie Parker and Agent Veronica Atkinson have joined the team throughout the year to throw a few strikes or show team support. “The team allows us to continue our competitive drive while having fun and interacting with friends and family. We look forward to the continued competition and community involvement each week. The family atmosphere and comradery is something we cherish within the Rangeley Station,” said Agent Anthony Atkinson.

< Previous

Next >