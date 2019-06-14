Cathy White recently received a Recognition Award from her manager Lisa Hamby. Cathy has been the Postmaster at the Rangeley Post Office since 1996.

The plaque reads ” An official commendation and recognition of your contribution to the United States Postal Service”

Many of us in the community really appreciate always being recognized by a friendly face when we visit both the Rangeley and Oquossoc post offices. Furthermore there is a great amount of assistance and advice that comes with the individual needs of so many of us. The fact that Cathy White has done this for so many years and with such steady professionalism really is a great accomplishment. Thanks for your great service for over twenty years!

< Previous

Next >