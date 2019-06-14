DEAR SUN SPOTS: Now that Auburn voters have approved the local funding of the new high school, I want to urge residents to contribute to the local share of the building fund, as my husband, Bob, and I have done. We have made symbolic donations to the new school’s legacy fund in memory of recently deceased Auburn civil servants Ray Berube and Dick Gleason, and in memory of Don Gautier, husband of current School Committee member Pat Gautier.

Checks should be written to the Auburn School Department with a notation in the memo section listing it as a legacy fund donation. Please add: “In memory of….”

— Pinky, Auburn

ANSWER: What a wonderful way to memorialize a loved one or someone you admire and respect who has worked to make the community of Auburn a better place.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A year or so ago you published the contact of a lady who makes teddy bears out of fur coats. If you could publish that information again, I would be most appreciative. I’m moving to the southern states where there is no need for fur in the wintertime, but would hate to dispose of the items I have. I would love to have a cute, cuddly teddy bear to help me remember the cold winters here in Maine.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m asking readers to help out with this request as I want to refresh the Rolodex. If you know of crafters who make stuffed animals from fur coats, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have some women’s clothing I would like to donate to Dress for Success. Is there a location in Maine where I can do this or is there a similar organization to donate to for women who are re-entering the workforce?

— Vicki, no town

ANSWER: Dress for Success no longer has an establishment in Maine. I suggest The Center for Wisdom’s Women (www.wisdomswomen.org.) at 97 Blake St. in Lewiston. The number is 513-3922. Another Lewiston nonprofit is Hope House. (www.hopehousemaine.com). Contact them at 577-1165 or [email protected]

Yet another possibility is Safe Voices (www.safevoices.org). This organization helps women who have been victims of domestic violence. If you would like to make a donation to them, call their administrative office at 795-6744.

Readers, if you know of other nonprofits that specifically take women’s career clothing, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you help me find Mrs. Butterworth’s Pancake Mix?

— Ellen, Peru

ANSWER: You can always go to Customer Service where you shop and see if they will get the product for you, but Walmart also carries it. Call to ensure it’s on the shelf before you make the trip.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you to all of you who sent birthday cards to Pauline Climbs for her 97th birthday. She was very excited to find so many people willing to help her celebrate! Thank you, Sun Spots for publishing the request. At last count, Pauline had received 72 cards!

ANSWER: I’m glad your loved one received so many birthday wishes! Every birthday should be well-celebrated, no matter what your age, but when you are blessed enough to be in your ninth decade, that’s really something special!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]l.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: