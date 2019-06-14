100 years ago: 1919

Dr. L. W. Haskell has been named to succeed Dr. George B. O’Connell as medical examiner for Androscoggin County.

50 years ago: 1969

The bust of Governor Percival P. Baxter in the State House of Flags was wreathed in black and a wreath placed under it on Friday in memory of the former governor who died Thursday night at age 92.

25 years ago: 1994

Records were recently released “Travel Songs,” a recording for children that features “Chickens On Vacation,” a tune penned by popular children’s recording artist Rick Charette. Walt Disney licensed the rights to the song from Charette’s publisher, Pine Point Record Co. The recording is being sold worldwide through real stores as well as Disney’s own stores. Charette has recorded several albums for children and his latest release, “A Little Peace and Quiet,” which features all original songs that are restful and gentle.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

