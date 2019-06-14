Oquossoc- The Rangeley Chamber of Commerce and the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society are teaming up to present the Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show on the grounds of Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum, in Oquossoc, on Saturday, June 22rd from 10- 4pm. The hillside and fields of Rangeley will be resplendent with acre upon acre of deep purple splashed with dashes of pink and white courtesy of the spectacular lupines making their annual appearance!

Thirty-four booths will fill the grounds of the popular museum with vendors offering bargains on antiques, crafts, a wide variety of art and great gift ideas to Lupine happy festival goers. The popular museum has 3 new exhibits as well as some amazing new artifacts on loan for the season from Maine State Museum! New this year to the Festival, will be live light rock and country music provided by the “Primitive Man” band serenading the grounds. There will be 10% off Specials in the Museum Gift Shop and at the newly remodeled and nearby River’s Edge Sports in support of this special day. The fishing in Rangeley is just approaching “prime time” and what better way to kick-off summer by taking in the fresh mountain air with the friendly folks of Rangeley while photographing or simply enjoying the amazing Lupines?

The lupines will provide a flower-filled road trip through Lake Country and savvy festival goers will be smart to pack a picnic or plan to enjoy a delicious lunch at one of delightful eateries just across the street from the museum. “This year looks to be the best ever and it’s just a great way to celebrate the kick-off to Summer”, shared Historical Society Director, Bill Pierce. The event will go on rain or shine.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley. The Society’s programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and heritage through the dedication of its volunteers, generosity of its membership and private foundations, and without tax-payer support.

For more information, please call: 207-864-3091 or log on to: www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org

