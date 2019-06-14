The Maine Forestry Museum (MFM) will be holding its annual Open House to celebrate its 39th year. Kick off the 2019 season on Tuesday June 18th from 5-7pm at the museum located at 221 Stratton Road, Rangeley ME. Stop by for light refreshments, a museum tour, and to find out what’s new at the museum in 2019.

MFM has both indoor and outdoor displays, along with several miles of hiking trails that are open to the public. The trail starts behind the museum and offers multiple views of Haley Pond, connectors to Depot Street, and features a Northern Forest Canoe Trail lean-to campsite. Trail maps are available in the museum.

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm starting June 19th, the museum has many displays and artwork depicting forestry in the Maine woods.

About Maine Forestry Museum

MFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Please like us on Facebook, visit maineforestrymuseum.org or call (207) 864-3939 for more information.

