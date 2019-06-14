Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to children on a first-come, first-serve basis at the sites and times as follows:

• Perryman Village, 1 Perryman Drive, Brunswick: Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 24 to Aug. 30;

• Maplewood Manor, 2 Karen Lane, Brunswick: Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, June 24 to 30;

• MTM Community Center, 18 School St., Lisbon: Breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, June 24 to Aug. 16;

• Lisbon Community School, 33 Mill St., Lisbon: Breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, June 24 to Aug. 16;

• Mt. Ararat Middle School, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham: Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 8 to Aug. 9;

• Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick: Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 24 to Aug. 30;

• Bowdoinham Estates, 29 Preble Road, Bowdoinham: Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 to Aug. 28;

• Marcia Buker Elementary School, 28 High St., Richmond: Breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and lunch from 11 am. to noon Monday to Friday, July 7 to Aug. 10; and

• Family Focus at Hawthorne School, 46 Federal St., Brunswick: Breakfast from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 24 to Aug. 23.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, and age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

For more information about MCHPP’s services, hours and volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, visit mchpp.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: