TURNER — “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo will host guitarist and songster Tom Stevens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Stevens plays Americana style originals in an upbeat and lively way. He starts with a bass drum and a tambourine with his feet and a low-tuned baritone guitar that covers bass and rhythm. On top of that he layers harmonica and vocals to add melody, culminating in a sound more like a trio then a solo performer. He has played in several bands throughout Maine over the last two decades and has recently branched out into the solo performance.

The hat is passed to pay the performer. Bring a chair and a blanket. For more information, call 207-754-0955.

