WATERFORD – Bruce Edward Swett, 55, of Waterford died unexpectedly Monday, June 10, 2019 after complications from an automobile accident.

He was born in New London, Conn. on Oct. 28, 1963, the son of Edward and Ruth (Allen) Swett. He was a 1982 graduate of Oxford Hills High School. On May 11, 1991, he married April (Rugg) Swett.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in December 1982, where he was a firefighter at Pease Air Force Base, in New Hampshire. He also was the owner of Woodmans Sporting Goods for several years.

He loved hunting and fishing with many of his friends. He was a member of the Waterford Fire Department for 40 years, president of the Waterford Sno-Packers Snowmobile Club, member of Pulpit Rock ATV Club, member of the Waterford Fish and Game Club and longtime member of Stoneham Rescue. He loved his community and gave any way he could.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ruth Swett.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, April; his daughter, Tammi Mercier (Dennis) and son, Jeremy Edwards (Danielle); six grandchildren, Sydney, Raegan, Bridget, Brianne, Natalie, and Jeremiah. He also leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Brad Grover, and his best friends, Gary and Lori Hill.

A celebration of life will take place at the Waterford Fire Department on June 22, at 11 a.m.

