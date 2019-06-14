Margaret Emery, principal of Harrison Elementary School, models a helmet and one of the eight bicycles being given away by the Mount Tirem and Crooked River Masonic lodges at a school assembly Friday. Pupils in grades three through six participating in the annual Masonic Bikes for Books program read books for chances to be entered into a drawing. Masonic lodges throughout the state provided more than 2,500 bikes to Maine schoolchildren. Winners of the bikes have been invited to ride them in the Waterford Fourth of July parade. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn Sun Jouornal photo by Andree Kehn