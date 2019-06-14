Photo: Norway Savings Bank donates to Hospice of Southern Maine
Norway Savings Bank announces a $150,000 donation to Hospice of Southern Maine, which will be used to build its new Home Hospice Center in Scarborough. The center will be the hub for supporting, mobilizing and dispatching clinical teams who care for hundreds of hospice patients daily. Hospice of Southern Maine officially broke ground on the new building June 13. The donation is being paid in three annual $50,000 installments. Presenting the check are, from left, Patricia Weigel, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank; Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine; and Mary Pinto, finance director of Hospice of Southern Maine.