police log

Booking
Lewiston
- Kathy Moberg, 51, of 17 Howe St., on a charge of domestic assault, 7:45 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Jonathan Diaz, 34, listed as transient, on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, 2:27 p.m. Friday at 67 Pierce St.
- Cyril Anduze, 42, of 23 Bolduc St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5:20 p.m. Friday at 44 Summer St.
Auburn
- Paul Libby, 38, of 570 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield, on a charge of theft, 5:53 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
- Joshua Carpenter, 30, of Bowdoin, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license, 9:51 a.m. Friday at 787 South Main St.
- Brandin Disney, 24, of 456 Broad St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft, unlawful drug possession and domestic assault, 2:57 a.m. Friday on Mill Street.
- Joshua McGraw, 32, of 32 Shawbrook Lane, Gray, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 2:40 a.m. Friday on Union Street.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Photo: Bangor Savings holds PB&J Drive for hunger prevention organizations
-
Opinion
Erin Walter: Upgrade solar energy policy
-
Connections
ALT River Race to launch morning of Brewfest
-
Opinion
Emily Belanger: What is elder abuse and why does it matter to you?
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The fate of Japan — and everyone else