NORWAY — CREATIVE NORWAY has announced the headliner at the Longley Square Summer Performance Series on Thursday, June 20, will be Steve Corning. Dubbed as “The Human Variety Show,” Showtime Steve is a one-of-a-kind variety performer, harnessing his signature off-the-cuff comedy and show-stopping stunts to create a high-energy show unlike any other.

Audiences across the US and beyond have seen Corning juggle everything from shoes and car keys, to machetes and balloons, as well as recreate a 100-year-old Houdini rope escape, fit his entire body through a folding chair, manipulate LED light props in the dark and balance a ladder (and other dangerous items) on his chin. All this mixed with a healthy dose of physical comedy and audience participation makes this show an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Join in Thursday, June 20, with a public hoop jam at 5 p.m. followed by the featured performer at 6.

Bring a lawn chair and/or blanket and bring a hula-hoop or borrow one on-site from the Nevaeh Dance Circus.

[email protected]

