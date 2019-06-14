TURNER — The Turner Public Library annual Book Sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29. The sale will continue from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4. It will end with an Epilogue Clearance Sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6.

Additional books will be added to the sale throughout the week. On Saturday morning, refreshments will be served. On Tuesday, the sale will be held during library hours, giving shoppers an opportunity to explore its many new offerings.

On Thursday, the library’s 4th of July Festival on the Green will take place, featuring games, a parade, live music and locally renowned strawberry shortcake. And on Saturday, July 6, paper grocery-size bags will be provided for the Epilogue Sale.

New this year will be a section featuring local book group picks and Great American Reads. While some books will be priced separately, the majority of the thousands of books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers, 50 cents for paperbacks, and most children’s books at three for $1. On the final day all books, regardless of original price, will be offered at $4 a bag.

The sale will take place in the Community Room of the Leavitt Institute Building, 98 Matthews Way. The sale is a fundraiser for the library.

For more information, call 207-212 7872 or 207-225 2030 or visit www.turnerpubliclibrary.org.

