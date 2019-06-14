DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Second Annual Norway Fringe Showcase is seeking performers for this year’s show. This event is designed to provide space for performances that may lie beyond the comfort zone for some, as well as to provide a place for artistic expression that is unlikely to be featured in local venues.

This event will be held Thursday, July 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Concert Hall, 479 Main St. in Norway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a spaghetti dinner will be served at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:15 p.m. We want to say a special thank you to Riverside Lodge & Sauna.

This is a fundraiser for the Norway Music & Arts Festival and donations will be accepted at the door. Please contact [email protected] for more information or if you have questions.

— Johnathan, no town

ANSWER: This sounds very interesting! I hope anyone with a unique talent will step forward and share it with the rest of us!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find Cinnabon Cinnamon Bread and Toast-R-Us Blueberry Cakes? Thanks for the great column and for all you do.

— Ellen, Peru

ANSWER: I’ve seen Cinnabon Bread at Target and Walmart. The blueberry toaster cakes may have been discontinued though. Would you be willing to try your hand at making a homemade version? They are as easy as making a batch of cookies.

Bob’s Red Mill brand has corn flour or you can make your own by processing corn meal in a blender until it’s soft and powdery. You can also simply use the corn meal as is, which I like best, because you have a bit of a crunchier texture after the cakes have been toasted. It’s up to you!

Blueberry-Corn Toaster Cakes: 3/4 cup corn flour or corn meal, 1/4 cup flour, 1 tsp. baking powder, 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/4 cup butter at room temperature, 1/3 cup sugar, 1 egg, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1/3 cup wild, fresh or frozen blueberries.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together corn flour, flour, baking powder and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer or in a large bowl with a hand mixer or whisk, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and mix to combine. Slowly pour flour mixture into the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Fold in blueberries.

Place scoopfuls of batter onto prepared baking sheet, about an inch apart. Place cookie sheet in fridge to chill for about 10 minutes. While cakes are chilling, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 12-14 minutes, until the edges start turning golden brown. Allow to cool in the pan for a couple minutes. Enjoy warm or move to wire racks to cool completely.

Readers, if you have spotted either of these breakfast treats at your local grocery store, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where has Jeff Glor on Channel 13 Nightly News gone?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Jeff’s last appearance on the evening news in early May was due to an overhaul of the CBS news programs’ declining ratings. You can see him on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” beginning June 22.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: