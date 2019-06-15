PERU — A spirited school assembly was held by Dirigo Elementary School on May 23, which included a giveaway of 28 bicycles, thanks to the Masons’ Bikes for Books program.

This is the second year of the Bikes for Books program held by King Hiram Lodge 57 of Mexico. Last year, the Masons presented 24 bicycles.

Principal Charlie Swan said to the K-five students that each time participating students in the program read an age-appropriate book, their name went in a drawing. The more they read, the better their chances of earning a bike.

Drawings were held for each of the seven classes, with two boys and two girls winning in each drawing.

Dexter Berry of King Hiram Lodge said the program was started for the purpose of encouraging students to read. The 28 children not only won bicycles, but a helmet and a T-shirt as well.

The total cost of this year’s program was $3,000. Berry said one third was paid by the Masonic Lodge, one third by the Charitable Foundation of the Grand Lodge of Maine, with the other third paid by community members, businesses and organizations.

The T-shirts presented with the bicycles came from Barbara Lane, owner of Hot Colors Tee Shirts, and member of

Mt. Zircon Chapter 142, Order of the Eastern Star.

Masonic lodges throughout Maine presented bicycles to children participating in reading programs in local schools and libraries.

Reggie Wing of King Hiram Lodge said their lodge will present six more bicycles later this summer following the reading program at the Ludden Library in Dixfield.

Evidence shows that schools participating in the program are witnessing improved reading scores among their students. Books also enlighten, inspire, bring happiness and success, challenge perspectives and provide comfort at difficult times in lives.

It’s essential to establish a love for reading early in life.

The objectives of the program are three-fold:

• Increase student reading and comprehension skills;

• Recognize positive students achievements;

• Provide an attainable goal, with life enhancing results.

