Elder abuse is an intentional act involving harm or neglect to an older adult. There are many forms of elder abuse, including sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse, financial abuse and neglect — all of which are insufferable. Many people who undergo elder abuse are unable to defend themselves and are very vulnerable to these situations. Many of the abusers are family members or friends of the elder. Laws have been passed about elder abuse, but that does not mean it is not still happening.

This topic is something that should matter to everyone. Elders are important people. They have been through it all, and they truly deserve the respect from the younger generations.

Elder abuse matters to me because innocent people that are unable to defend themselves are harmed by people who feel the need to take advantage of that. That is morally wrong to the point where there should be consequences for people who are guilty of the abuse.

In many cases, the victim believes that it is his or her fault, which can leave the victim feeling very depressed, wondering what they did wrong. Physical wounds can heal, but sometimes mental wounds can’t.

Many of the victims of elder abuse are ashamed or scared to stand up for themselves. It is up to others to notice the abuse that goes on in our communities.

Elder abuse isn’t acceptable anywhere. There are no excuses. Elder abuse is a global issue that large or even small communities can fight against.

Elder abuse matters to me because I adore my grandparents. They are some of the most important people in my life. There are people out there who are abusing their own relatives. Why? What is the reason for it?

There can’t be a real answer for those questions because there should be no excuse for elder abuse — it is just not right. It is beyond the norm of tradition and American culture. There is no reason to be physically or mentally harming people who can’t fight back, who can’t defend themselves.

The thought of innocent old men and old ladies being abused is beyond sad. They deserve a chance to be happy. For some, these are the last moments of their lives. No one should live in fear of being abused.

A high number of elders who are victims of abuse are being abused by their caregivers. So what can they do in situations where they feel stuck? They feel that if they tell someone what is going on, they will no longer have a caregiver.

Elders need to know that there are options — social service agencies are available to help elders who are experiencing something so horrible.

Elder abuse is a serious issue that still needs to be addressed. At present, there are few options to keep it from happening. Getting the word out is the most important thing. Allowing people to know that this is an ongoing problem can potentially prevent elder abuse from happening.

Anyone wishing to learn more about how they can help prevent elder abuse, or they need help stopping abuse, may visit www.elderabuseprevention.info.

Emily Belanger is a member of the graduating class at Morse High School.