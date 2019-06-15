AUBURN — Jordan Payne Hay, an attorney with Skelton Taintor & Abbott, will lead a medical leave and sick leave HR workshop on Wednesday, June 26, in Brunswick. She will discuss issues related to family medical leave, Maine sick leave, and disability accommodation.

Hay’s practice areas include employment litigation, civil rights litigation, employment law, counseling and compliance, and employment law training. She has been a presenter at numerous seminars and conferences on subjects related to employment law. As an attorney, she represents individual clients and businesses in commercial disputes, employment and labor law issues, as well as litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: