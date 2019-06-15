LITCHFIELD — Residents approved a $2.2 million spending plan Saturday at Town Meeting for the budget year and authorized the purchase of a new firetruck.

The town-approved municipal budget will be $2,556,522, a $68,223, or 2.6%, decrease from the 2018-2019’s approved budget of $2,624,745.

The projected revenue accepted by the town is $1,129,648, which is $151,080, or 15.4%, more than the current year’s anticipated revenue of $978,568.

What this will mean to the property tax rate is unknown because the town is in the process of having a revaluation completed.

Litchfield’s property tax rate is $16.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The taxes on a property valued at $100,000 would be $1,615 before any exemptions are taken into account.

While residents brought up proposed amendments, the budget was approved as presented.

One amendment was suggested by Richard Lane, a Road Committee member, who proposed appropriating $600,000 for capital road improvements, but voters rejected the amendment.

Selectman Mark Russell told fellow residents that he did not think it was a good idea to approve that amendment because the town was in the middle of a revaluation, after which residents probably will see their tax rates change.

He suggested looking into the increase for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and the town approved spending $400,000 on capital road improvements, as presented.

All articles passed, including spending $22,467 for library services.

The new fire engine will replace a vehicle that is 32 years old.

“We plan to replace firetrucks every 25 years,” said Jack Samson, the Fire Department’s safety officer.

To buy the firetruck, voters approved moving $100,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance into the fire equipment reserve fund, and they authorized the Board of Selectmen to secure a five-year loan and purchase the truck for no more than $604,000.

