100 years ago: 1919

Traffic duty at Union Square is now more serious than ever. The increase in the number of autos is no-where better indicated, and Officer Driscoll, who presides there for the greater part of the day, is continually busy.

50 years ago: 1969

Auburn’s elementary school music supervisor will attend Florida State University School of Music during the 1969-’70 academic year as a graduate fellow in the music supervisor training program. Miss Chloe Libby has been granted a leave of absence from her duties in Auburn in order to attend.

25 years ago: 1994

In a loving memoir of her late mother-in-law, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton says she and Virginia Kelley “seemed to be from different planets” when they first met, but the relationship slowly warmed. “It turned out that many of the things I loved about Bill were things I also loved about his mother,” she wrote for Redbook magazine. The piece, published in the July issue, recounts the first awkward encounters between Вill and his mother. Virginia Kelley was just as shocked by Hillary Rodham. Mrs. Kelley recounted in her autobiography “I didn’t know what to think … No makeup. Coke-bottle glasses, Brown hair with no apparent style. Neither of us could Imagine that we had anything in common,” Hilary wrote, “At least for a while, Virginia tolerated me because she assumed I wouldn’t be in the picture very long. In her book, “Leading with My Heart” Mrs. Kelley said she finally reallzed that the tension with Hillary was endangering her relationship with her son. Mrs. Clinton said her change of heart came as she learned more about Mrs. Kelley’s persistence, optimism, and compassion. “Her lesson was that no matter how hard life gets, you get up in the morning, say a prayer, and put a smile on your face.”

