LEWISTON – Gertraude “Kathy” Leclair, 71, resident of Lewiston passed away June 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side following a 13 year courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 28, 1948 in Boxberg, Germany, the second oldest of 11 children to Anni and William Haas.

Kathy was educated in Germany to include a Duetch Technical Institute degree in design and as a seamstress in men’s clothing. On March 3, 1967 she married Robert R. Leclair in Boxberg and moved to Maine to start a new life. Kathy continued her education earning an associate’s degree in culinary arts at CMVTI. She loved gardening, cooking and baking, knitting, needlepoint, and, her favorite, quilting. She had a contagious personality which drew people in. She was fun to have around and was loved by all who knew her.

Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Robert “Bob” R. Leclair; children, Robert J. Leclair of Hollis, Timothy W. Leclair and wife, Bonnie of Lewiston, Sandra J. Benson and husband, Charlie of Leeds; grandchildren, Christian Leclair, Sasha Leclair, Taylor Benson and Tessa Benson; six sisters, two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Ralph Haas and Willie Norbert Haas.

Kathy’s family would like to thank Dr. N. Erickson and staff for the 13 years of care and special support Kathy received from the oncology staff. Also, thank you to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their personalized care. They were extremely caring and professional!

A service and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St. in Auburn.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralaltnernatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

The Jackson Laboratory

600 Main St.

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

(www.jax.org/donate)

< Previous

Next >

filed under: