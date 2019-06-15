JAY – Olindo “Dedo” Lucarelli Jr., 89, of Jay, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his residence doing what he loved, working in the woods. Born April 20, 1930, to Olindo Lucarelli Sr. and Carmel (DeSanctis) Lucarelli. He was a 1948 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, where he was an athlete of every sport, every year. Following school he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On April 13, 1952, he married his wife of 67 years, Janet Reed. He worked his entire working career for International Paper Company as a foreman at the Otis Mill and supervisor at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, retiring in 1985. Dedo and Janet owned and operated Lucarelli’s Orchards for many years, as well as farming and haying. He also worked as a real estate agent. He was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club. Dedo was an avid outdoorsman, loving anything to do with the outdoors. He especially enjoyed his time at their camp on Schoodic Lake in Lakeview Plt., Maine. He is survived by his wife, Janet Lucarelli of Jay, his son, Robbie Lucarelli of Lakeview Plt., and his fiancée, Rebecca Gregoire of Wells, grandchildren, Jason Lucarelli and his wife Eliza of Jay, Rhonda Lucarelli of Jay, Branden Lucarelli of Windsor, and Jody Welch of Jay, eight great-grandchildren, his brother Al Lucarelli and his wife Wally of Michigan, many cousins, extended family and special close friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughters, Linda (Lucarelli) Welch, Sondra Lucarelli and his granddaughter, Jenny Welch. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A celebration of life gathering, will be held 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 at the Lucarelli Farm, 93 Lucarelli Road, Jay, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired contributionsmay be made inMemory of Olindo “Dedo” Lucarelli to: Sportsman Alliance of Maine Youth Lifetime License Fund 205 Church Hill Road Augusta, ME 04330

