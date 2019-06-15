LEWISTON — Want to learn to skate? New to our sport? The Androscoggin Bank Colisee has classes for all ages and skill ability from beginners to advanced! Join us weekly in our Learn to Skate classes for the most fun you can have on ice!

Our mission is to provide a fun and positive experience that will instill a lifelong love of skating!

We offer Learn to Skate classes based on the United State Figure Skating (USFS) Learn to Skate USA curriculum. The Learn to Skate USA comprehensive, ongoing method teaches everything from the basic fundamentals to advanced skating skills with every class emphasizing mastering the individual elements.

Our goal is to have children gain confidence, personal strength, and learn positivity on the ice while developing their skating skills.

Fall Beginner Learn to Skate (Snowplow Sam 1-3)

This is a fun program for children with little to no skating experience. It is geared towards skaters who would like to learn the basics of skating and who would like to transition into hockey or figure skating in the future. Skaters will learn to fall down and get up, balance, forward and backward skating, 2 and 1 foot gliding, swizzles, and stopping. This beginner session is suitable for skaters working on Snowplow Sam badges 1, 2 & 3. There is no age limit, although the majority of skaters are ages four and up. Space is limited and classes will run on Saturdays beginning September 14-November 16 from 7:50 a.m.-8:50 a.m..

First Time Participant: Free! *A skater only qualifies for one “FREE” program at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Returning Skater Registration Fee: $100

Fall Advance Learn to Skate (Snowplow Sam 4 & Basic Hockey 2-4)

This is a fun program for children who have learned the basics of skating and want to further develop their skills in preparation for hockey or figure skating. This session is great additional skating practice for mini-mite and mite level hockey players. It is suitable for skaters working on Snowplow Sam badge 4 and Basic or Hockey badges 2-4. Skaters will learn proper forward and backward skating technique, power and control, forward and backward crossovers, turning and edges. Skaters will be divided into hockey skating skills groups and figure skating skills group. pace is limited and classes will run on Saturdays beginning September 14-November 16 from 9-10 a.m..

Registration Fee: $100

To register for either program visit http://www.thecolisee.com/registration/

For more information contact [email protected]

