HERMON — Derek Griffith had the hot hand for a quick pace, winning Sunday’s Pro All Stars Series Hopkins Milling and Paving 150 at Speedway 95.

Griffith, of Hudson, New Hampshire, finished the race in less than 46 minutes and beat Vermont’s Nick Sweet to the line by just over half a second. Hermon’s Mike Hopkins finished third.

Griffith entered the day fifth in the PASS North standings and finished ahead of all four drivers in front of him. Point leader Garrett Hall of Scarborough was fourth, while defending series champion D.J. Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire finished seventh.

Johnny Clark of Hallowell finished fifth for his third top-five in six races this season. Morrill’s Travis Benjamin was sixth, the final car on the lead lap in the 15-car field.

• • •

Jamie Wright of Woolwich won his first career Pro Stock feature at Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday night.

Son of Maine Motorsports Hall of Famer Kenny Wright, Wright narrowly held off Nick Reno of West Bath in the 40-lap event. The margin of victory was just five one-thousandths of a second.

Sidney’s Kevin Douglass, the division’s most recent winner, was third.

Richmond Curtis Anderson picked up his second career win the Thunder 4 Mini division, while Josh Bailey of Wiscasset won the 75-lap Super Street feature.

• • •

Kelly Moore of Scarborough, the all-time winningest driver in the former NASCAR Busch North Series, won the 50-lap Super Late Model feature Saturday at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Moore, a part-time competitor, held off point leader Curtis Gerry of Waldoboro over a couple of late-race restarts for the victory. Dixfield’s Scott Robbins, a previous Oxford 250 champion, finished third.

Shawn Knight of South Paris won the 30-lap Street Stock feature.

• • •

Mike Rowe of Turner won a special 71-lap NASCAR Whelen All-American Series main event at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough on Saturday.

Rowe, the 2009 and 2013 track champion at Beech Ridge, won for the second time this season.

Devin Curit won his second Sport Series feature, and Joe Morse was a first-time Wildcat winner this season at the track.

• • •

Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vermont emerged from a race-long battle with Ryan Kuhn to win the American-Canadian Tour’s 75-lap event at Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday night.

After Hebert and Kuhn swapped the lead eight times over the course of the event, Hebert took the lead for good with nine laps remaining and pulled away to win by more than two seconds on the .625-mile high-banked oval.

Local favorite Woody Pitkat finished second, while Bryan Kruczek was third. Scott Payea and Kuhn completed the top five.

