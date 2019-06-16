BUCKFIELD — A man was killed and three other people injured in a crash early Sunday in Buckfield.

The crash involving two cars occurred at the intersection of Route 117, North Whitman School Road and South Whitman School Road at about 1 a.m., according to information from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

A male passenger in one of the cars was killed, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the woman driving that car was taken by helicopter to a Lewiston hospital.

A female passenger in the same car was also taken by ambulance to a Lewiston hospital, and the male driver of the other car was taken to a hospital in Norway.

The Sheriff’s Office said the name of the man who died was being withheld until his family was notified. The crash is under investigation, the office said.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: