A man was killed and three other people injured in a crash early Sunday in Buckfield.

The collision involving two cars occurred at the intersection of Route 117, North Whitman School Road and South Whitman School Road at around 1 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A male passenger in one of the cars was killed, the sheriff’s office said, and the woman driving that car was taken by helicopter to a Lewiston hospital. A female passenger in that same car was also taken by ambulance to a Lewiston hospital and the male driver of the other car was taken to a hospital in Norway.

The sheriff’s office said the name of the man who died is being withheld until his family is notified. The crash is under investigation, the office said.

