Auburn

•Deniece Ballard, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 11:49 p.m. Saturday, on Minot Avenue.

•Normand Berube, 51, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, 12:23 a.m. Sunday, at 139 Broad St.

•Garrie Forrester, 66, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, at 95 Spring St.

•Felix Pork, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:50 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Parker and Turner streets.

Lewiston

•Lisa Chandler, 49, of Lithonia, Georgia, on outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, at 15 Elm St.

•Richard Luiz, 36, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 2:53 a.m. Sunday, at Thorncraig’s Bird Sanctuary.

•Aaron Dewitt, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:40 a.m. Sunday, at 86 Webster St.

•Justin Palmer, 30, of Wales, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 9:55 a.m. Sunday, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

•Christopher Messier, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Hampton Inn on Lincoln Street.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: