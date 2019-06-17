AUBURN — Strong Arm Concerts will present A Killer’s Confession, featuring Waylon Reavis, former vocalist for the national band Mushroomhead, on Friday, June 21, at Sapphire Nightclub, 150 Center St.

Also appearing will be Curtain Call Records artists Eve to Adam, who were formed in New York City and have worked with songwriter and producer Desmond Child (Aerosmith, Kiss, Bon Jovi).

The band has also opened for Mötley Crüe and Scorpions on the Maximum Rock Tour as well as Pretty Reckless, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith and Butcher Babies. It also appeared with Maine’s own and FMD artist Ascent to Power, along with Cry On Messiah and When Muppetz Attack.

This is a 21-plus show and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 general admission in advance or $20 day of show at the door. There is also a limited number of special VIP early admission passes available for $25 online only.

For more information or ticket, email [email protected] or text I NEED TICKETS to 207-333-0054. Online purchases can be made by going to https://tinyurl.com/yyr8fw7f.

