RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Gatch’s Restaurant. All class members, spouses and guests are welcome.

For more information, call Jeanne at 207-364-8841.

—

RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1960 will meet for a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Chamberlain’s Tap and Table. All members and guest are welcome.

—

RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will have a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Gatch’s, 137 Rumford Ave. Classmates, spouses and friends are invited. For more information, contact 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.

