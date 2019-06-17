RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Gatch’s Restaurant. All class members, spouses and guests are welcome.
For more information, call Jeanne at 207-364-8841.
RUMFORD — The Stephens High School Class of 1960 will meet for a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Chamberlain’s Tap and Table. All members and guest are welcome.
RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1972 will have a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Gatch’s, 137 Rumford Ave. Classmates, spouses and friends are invited. For more information, contact 207-824-2328 or 207-364-3657.
