AUBURN – Edward Little High School graduate and retired Lewiston High School assistant principal Roger LaChapelle has been named interim principal for Saint Dominic Academy’s Auburn campus, according to Marianne Pelletier, the newly appointed superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools.

Dave Guthro, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, said LaChapelle, a Lewiston resident, will replace Don Fournier, who left the academy to “pursue other opportunities.”

Before retiring, LaChapelle was a teacher in Lewiston from 1970 to 1979, program director for Lewiston High School’s Alternative Education Program from 1979 to 1985, assistant principal of Lewiston High School from 1985 to 2000 and principal of Gardiner Area High School from 2000 to 2003.

He graduated from Edward Little High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Pelletier said Monday that “in a career full of remarkable achievement, relationship building and organization, Roger has consistently displayed the traits that make him the perfect candidate for this position.”

“(St. Dom’s) is fortunate to have found a faithful steward to help guide the school,” Pelletier said.

Guthro said LaChapelle would serve in the position “for the foreseeable future as the academy assesses what qualities and experience the next principal for the Auburn campus should possess.”

